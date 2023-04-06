Power Ranking Bulls' Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

1 of 3

Unranked: Lonzo Ball

The knee injury that knocked Ball out of last season early cost him this entire campaign. Even worse, it's already threatening his 2023-24 season, too.

Unranked: Justin Lewis

Lewis, who tore his ACL last summer, signed a two-way pact in July, was waived in October and wound up getting another two-way deal in March.

15. Marko Simonovic

A second-round pick in 2020, Simonovic logged even fewer minutes than he did as a rookie.



14. Terry Taylor

Taylor was squeezed out of Indiana by the Pacers' deadline dealing and wound up inking a two-way deal with Chicago in February. He has played nine minutes across three contests since.

13. Carlik Jones

Jones landed a two-way deal in December and later saw his contract converted to a standard deal. He hasn't shown much at the NBA level, but he was the G League's MVP.

12. Dalen Terry

The Bulls liked Terry enough to take him with last summer's No. 18 pick. Coach Billy Donovan still couldn't find a rotation role for Terry.

11. Javonte Green

This season could've been dramatically different for Green, who was injured on the very night in which he replaced Patrick Williams in the starting lineup. Green had knee surgery in January and has been seldom seen since.

