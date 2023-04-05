X

    Warriors Rumors: GSW Worried by 'Lack of Cohesion' with Bench Unit

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 26: Golden State Warriors bench celebrates a three point basket during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 26, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Andrew Wiggins has returned to the Golden State Warriors after he stepped away to address a personal matter, but the reigning champions are reportedly worried about how the bench will adjust with the playoffs approaching.

    "The problem that worries the Warriors, according to sources, is the lack of cohesion in the bench unit," Sean Deveney of Heavy reported. "Because of injuries and Wiggins' absence, the starting five of Golden State has played together just 23 times this season, and only once since January 19."

