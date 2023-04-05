Warriors Rumors: GSW Worried by 'Lack of Cohesion' with Bench Unit

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins has returned to the Golden State Warriors after he stepped away to address a personal matter, but the reigning champions are reportedly worried about how the bench will adjust with the playoffs approaching.

"The problem that worries the Warriors, according to sources, is the lack of cohesion in the bench unit," Sean Deveney of Heavy reported. "Because of injuries and Wiggins' absence, the starting five of Golden State has played together just 23 times this season, and only once since January 19."

