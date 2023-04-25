Lakers' Anthony Davis on Hip Injury: 'No Way I Was Coming Out' vs. Grizzlies

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis aggravated a lingering hip injury in the team's Game 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davis was injured in the first half but remained in the game despite obvious pain. He finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while playing 42 minutes in the Lakers' overtime victory.

"Just wanted to play," Davis told reporters. "It's been bothering me probably like a week and a half now. But there was no way I was coming out. Just tried to give whatever I could to the team. I'll be fine, though. We do what we're supposed to Wednesday, then I get a couple of days to let it calm down and get back to normal."

Injuries have been par for the course for Davis, who has played 70 games just twice in his 11-year NBA career. He's missed a whopping 102 games over the last three seasons, including 26 during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Lakers have attempted to focus on his long-term health by holding him out of back-to-backs and keeping his minute total down when possible.

Even with the Lakers holding a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies, Davis resting is not a viable option. The best course of action for the Lakers would be taking care of business in Memphis to close out the series Wednesday night, which should give Davis an extended rest.

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are tied 2-2 and could stretch their best-of-seven series into the weekend. The Lakers or Grizzlies will play the winner of that series.