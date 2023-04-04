Kevin Durant: 'I Can Respect' Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Bringing His Energy Every Game

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has made a career out of getting under the skin of his opponents, though one of the best players in the sport respects how he plays the game.

Appearing on The Boardroom podcast, Kevin Durant said he "can respect" how Brooks brings energy to every single game.

Brooks essentially acts as an enforcer-style player for the Grizzlies by providing them with an attitude and swagger on the court. It's gotten him in trouble plenty of times, as he's already been suspended for one game this season after accruing 18 technical fouls.

There was also an incident during a Feb. 2 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers when Brooks blatantly hit Donovan Mitchell with a low blow that led an altercation and both players getting ejected.

The NBA suspended Brooks one game for the incident and Mitchell was fined $20,000.

The main target of Brooks' ire has been the Golden State Warriors. He told ESPN's Tim Keown in March he doesn't like Draymond Green or the Warriors:

"I don't like Draymond at all. I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool—with Golden State—but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."

Green and Brooks have continued to wage a war of words as the season has gone on.

Whatever anyone thinks of Brooks' style, it has definitely worked for him. He went from being a mid-second-round draft pick in 2017 to being a key starter on a Grizzlies team that is currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.