Texans Trade for Will Levis, Take Tyree Wilson No. 2 in Lance Zierlein NFL Mock Draft

Buzz about the Houston Texans potentially throwing a curveball at the top of the draft won't quiet down after NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had them taking Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson with the No. 2 pick in his latest mock draft.

Zierlein noted the Texans "might not be a lock" to take C.J. Stroud if Bryce Young goes No. 1, and having two first-round picks gives them some flexibility to potentially add help along the defensive line early before taking a quarterback.

To get the quarterback, Zierlein has the Texans trading with the Las Vegas Raiders to get the No. 7 overall pick and selecting Kentucky's Will Levis.

