WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2023

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following the dazzling two-day spectacle of WrestleMania 39, WWE has already set up quite a few feuds going forward that can carry the promotion until SummerSlam in August.

The biggest story, at least in the ring, from this past weekend's show was Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event on Night 2.

It seemed like the storyline was building toward Rhodes being the one to end the Tribal Chief's almost-three-year reign of dominance, but interference from Solo Sikoa saved the title for the Bloodline after The Usos lost the undisputed tag team championship on Night 1.

Looking at where things stand following WrestleMania and Raw on Monday night, here are some of the matches we want to see WWE book at some point in 2023.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

This one feels like a given at this point based on how the Raw after WrestleMania ended. Rhodes was set to team up with Brock Lesnar to take on Reigns and Sikoa, but the Beast Incarnate turned on his partner before the match even started.

It wasn't a surprise the tag match didn't occur on Raw because Lesnar doesn't wrestle on television, but the path to getting out of the match was a surprise.

If we assume Rhodes and Lesnar are going to be feuding, there are no immediate challengers for Reigns and the undisputed WWE universal title.

But there's going to be time for the creative team to build up another challenger or go back to Rhodes, especially since Reigns has been working a reduced schedule for most of the last 12 months anyway.

If Rhodes is going to get the title at some point, having him go through Lesnar and the Bloodline before taking on Reigns at SummerSlam can help build back any momentum he may have lost following his WrestleMania defeat.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

This is another feud that was teased Monday night on Raw when Rhea Ripley, fresh off winning the SmackDown women's title from Charlotte Flair, had a brief staredown with Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE is always going to push Charlotte, as she is arguably the top women's star on the roster. The Queen could certainly end up getting a rematch against Ripley for the title at Backlash in May, but Rodriguez should get a shot against Mami at some point.

Rodriguez may not be ready to win the championship right now, but she is ready to be featured in a more prominent role on the main roster. She and Morgan are set to challenge Becky Lynch and Lita for the women's tag titles next week on Raw.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Morgan and Rodriguez win that match given Lita seems unlikely to work a full-time schedule at this stage of her career. A run with the tag titles would put Rodriguez in a higher spot on the card.

As the year moves along, especially if Ripley gets a long title run she richly deserves, Rodriguez would make a strong challenger at Money in the Bank in July or a premium live event in the fall.

Rodriguez doesn't have to win the match, but WWE giving her the stage to show what she can do in a big singles bout would make her a top star in a hurry.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther

This one feels less and less likely to happen with each passing week, especially now that Lesnar has turned heel, but think back to what we had at the Royal Rumble.

Other than Sami Zayn finally turning on the Bloodline and Cody Rhodes winning the men's Rumble, the biggest pop on that entire show might have been the brief staredown and brawl between the Beast Incarnate and Gunther before Bobby Lashley entered the match.

You know who else thought that was cool? The reigning intercontinental champion, based on the picture he tweeted out a few hours after it happened.

What initially seemed like a tease for a WrestleMania match now feels like a pipe dream. Gunther wound up defending the IC title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at 'Mania. Lesnar took on Omos, for some reason that still doesn't make sense, on the biggest show of the year.

I don't have a good storyline way to get Lesnar and Gunther together in a singles match this year, but I also don't care because you don't need one. Just let these two big hulks go at it. I guarantee it will be great, no matter how long the match lasts.

