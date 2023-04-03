Drake Places $350K in Bets on UConn to Beat San Diego State in 2023 NCAA Title Game

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ahead of Monday night's NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship game between fourth-seeded UConn and fifth-seeded San Diego State, the Huskies received a massive vote of confidence from one of music's biggest stars.

Hip hop sensation Drake revealed on his Instagram that he placed two bets worth a total of $350,000 in favor of the Huskies to get past the Aztecs. The total payout would exceed $1.3 million.

UConn is going for its fifth national championship in program history, while San Diego State is seeking its first.

The Huskies have been on an absolute tear lately, winning each of their tournament games by over 10 points. The Aztecs, on the other hand, won by a single-digit margin in four of their five matchups.

If UConn is able to sustain its momentum against a stout San Diego State defense, Drake will surely be happy with his decision.