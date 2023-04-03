Blues Reportedly Won't Wear Pride Jerseys During Warmups Ahead of Flyers Game

Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues are the NHL's latest team to decide not to wear their pride jerseys during warmups ahead of their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

A source inside the organization told Rutherford that the decision was made in order to focus more on the positive things that the Blues are doing to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

The team did wear the pride warmups last season in a game against the Seattle Kraken on April 6, 2022.

In a press release addressing their plans for pride night, St. Louis said there will be pride-themed warmup pucks and rainbow stick tape available ahead of the game.

Some proceeds from the game are set to go to Pride St. Louis and the You Can Play Project, which helps LGBTQIA+ athletes, coaches and fans.

