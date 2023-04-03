Finn Balor Posts Photo of Gruesome Injury After Match vs. Edge at WWE WrestleMania 39

Set Number: X162079 TK1

During his Hell In A Cell match against Edge at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday, Finn Balor suffered a severe cut when he was hit in the head with the ladder.

While Balor was able to complete the match after being treated by a ringside physician, he still went home with a gruesome injury. On Monday, he revealed the severity of the gash with a stomach-turning photo on social media:

Balor, who was utilizing his "Demon King" persona for the first time in quite a while, went on to lose to Edge in a hard-hitting contest. The two of them have been feuding for months now, so their match on Sunday should put an end to their rivalry.

It is unclear how much time Balor will need to take for his cut to heal before he returns to the ring.