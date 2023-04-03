NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Predicting Play-In Games and Standings Entering Final Week

0 of 2

Eight teams are competing for six spots in the NBA's Western Conference.

Half of those franchises will be sent to the play-in round to earn their spots in the first round along with the six best teams in the conference.

Clarity has been hard to come by in the West because of how streaky all of the teams from fifth to 12th have been over the last month.

The latest swing of winning and losing streaks put the Los Angeles Lakers in seventh place with four games left to play entering Monday.

LeBron James and Co. may not be involved in the play-in round if they beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The all-L.A. battle is one of several massive games in the final week of the regular season that could flip the play-in races in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls will play for seeding Tuesday night inside the United Center. The regular season ends Sunday with a clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans that could decide the fate of multiple teams.