Andruw Jones to Have No. 25 Braves Jersey Retired; Played 12 Years with ATL

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday they're retiring Andruw Jones' No. 25 jersey this season.

The franchise will hold a ceremony on Sept. 9 ahead of its game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jones called it a "great honor":

"You don't think about things like that while you're playing. You just play the game you love. I'm thankful to the Braves for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. Being the first kid from Curaçao to have his jersey retired is also an honor. So many kids who grew up there watching me play and this will give them hope on what they can do in their careers."

The 45-year-old spent 12 seasons in Atlanta. Over that span, he was a five-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner.

