NBA Draft 2023: Assessing Scouting Reports on Top Stars from Experts' Mock Draft

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The final stretch of the 2022-23 NBA season offers a little something for everyone.

There is plenty of scoreboard-watching to be done, both with teams vying for top seeds and those hoping to extend their seasons while jostling for a spot in the play-in tournament. At the bottom of the standings, though, there are interesting angles, too, since the bottom-feeders are looking to maximize their draft lottery odds.

Much like those cellar-dwellers, we're thinking about the draft, too—and we aren't the only ones. Experts from The Athletic (Sam Vecenie), USA Today's For The Win (Bryan Kalbrosky) and NBC Sports Washington (Tyler Byrum and Chase Hughes) recently posted mock drafts, so we'll examine the top of those draft boards and check their scouting reports on the prospects positioned there.

