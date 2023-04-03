Raiders Rumors: Will Levis to Visit Las Vegas Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kentucky star Will Levis will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo as their replacement for Derek Carr, many wonder whether they'll use the No. 7 overall pick to find a long-term solution at quarterback.

Absent trading up, Levis might be the best QB on the board when it's time for Las Vegas to make the call.

Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft has Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson all going in the top four picks. While Levis was available, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez was the choice for the Raiders. Levis slipped all the way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19.

There isn't a sure thing—at least in relative terms—with this year's draft class. Stroud's performance dipped a bit in his junior year. Young has some concerns tied to his 5'10", 204-pound frame. Richardson might have the highest upside of anybody but is far from the finished article.

Levis isn't an exception.

Watch the 23-year-old work out, and you can understand why he's considered a first-round prospect.

But he didn't exactly excel against live competition in college. In two years at Kentucky, he threw for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions and completed 65.7 percent of his passes.

Bleacher Report NFL scout Derrik Klassen examined Levis' game and said he's "a bet on getting something similar to Ryan Tannehill."

"Like Tannehill, Levis has the arm, toughness, functional athleticism and experience to come in and play right away," Klassen wrote. "However, the accuracy woes, inconsistent processing and lack of spark outside the pocket make for a long and winding road before Levis can reach his full potential."

Tannehill was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and has helped the Tennessee Titans reach the playoffs three times. Hitting that level isn't a terrible outcome for a quarterback selected on Day 1.

But fans probably won't be unanimously won over if Levis is the guy the Raiders entrust to be their quarterback of the future.