Brock Lesnar Addresses WWE Retirement Rumors; Confirms Gunther Pitch for WrestleMania

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar isn't riding off into the sunset following his victory over Omos at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday.

The former world champion explained to ESPN's Daniel Cormier that he occasionally feels the urge to hang it up, only to rediscover his competitive fire when it's time to step inside the ring.

Still, Lesnar added that he's unsure "how long I'm gonna be around":

Regarding what might lie ahead, the 45-year-old hinted at his potential focus earlier in the interview.

Lesnar said he enjoyed feuding with Omos because it was helping to elevate a younger wrestler. Cormier then asked about a possible program with intercontinental champion Gunther. The pair briefly interacted at the Royal Rumble, which got fans excited about a hypothetical matchup.

Lesnar told Cormier he likes the idea and that it was proposed to him already. However, he conceded that he doesn't make the final call.

Beyond how much fun an encounter between The Beast Incarnate and Gunther would be on its own, a victory over Lesnar would be the perfect launch pad for the Austrian to become one of the company's top stars if that's the ceiling WWE sees for him.