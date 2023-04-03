NCAA Championship Game 2023: Biggest Storylines for SDSU vs. UConn

0 of 2

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The UConn Huskies have done their best to dispel the notion that there are no great teams in men's college basketball this season.

Danny Hurley's team dominated its first five games of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament to reach Monday's national championship against the San Diego State Aztecs.

UConn is the clear favorite to cut down the nets inside NRG Stadium in Houston, and if achieves that feat, it will return to the mountaintop of the sport. The Huskies have four previous titles, with the last one coming in 2014 when they were in the basketball wilderness as part of the American Athletic Conference.

The Storrs school's return to the Big East and Hurley's program building have it in a position where it could challenge for multiple national championships in a decade. UConn also won in 1999, 2004 and 2011.

San Diego State will try to put UConn's run back to the title on hold for another year. The Aztecs have one of the most experienced rosters in the tournament, and their defense has been stellar for most of the competition.

Brian Dutcher's Aztecs could put together a fantastic defensive game plan to slow down UConn's stars, but even that may not be enough against a Huskies team that has been equally as good on defense in the Big Dance.