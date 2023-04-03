LSU's Angel Reese Explains Gestures to Iowa's Caitlin Clark: 'I Was in My Moment'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There may be no other player in the country more unapologetically herself or that has more swagger than LSU's Angel Reese. So, as the clock winded down during the Tigers' first national championship Sunday, the Bayou Barbie was ready to let the world hear about it.

And her main target was Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, who is quite the trash-talker herself.

In the closing seconds of the game Reese hit the National Player of the Year with John Cena's "You can't see me" celebration and tapped the finger where her championship ring will eventually be.

Clark actually used the celebration in Iowa's win over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Naturally, there were more than a few people criticizing Reese for the taunts, but the tournament's Most Outstanding Player was ready to defend herself postgame while giving Clark her props.

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player, for sure," Reese said. "But ... I was in my bag. I was in my moment."

Reese was in her bag throughout the entirety of the Tigers' championship run, having a double-double in each of her team's games in the tournament. She finished with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds against the Hawkeyes.

Sunday's game wasn't the first time that Reese has run into some sort of criticism for being braggadocious on the court. It's been a running theme for most of the season.

And she was rightfully ready to address her haters after being the catalyst of LSU's first basketball title, men or women's.

"All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don't fit the narrative," Reese said. "I don't fit the box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. When other people do it, and y'all don't say nothing.

"So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. And that's what I [did] before tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time."