Blazers, 19.5-Point Underdogs, Beat Timberwolves for NBA's Biggest Upset Since 1993

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The Portland Trail Blazers were massive 19.5-point underdogs at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but that didn't matter as the team won 107-105 to take down the playoff-contending hosts behind 27 points from Shaedon Sharpe.

Portland's win marks the NBA's biggest upset since April 1993, when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Seattle SuperSonics while also being 19.5-point underdogs, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

Additionally, this marks the second-biggest NBA upset since 1990-91, per ESPN Stats & Information's database.

No. 1 is the Orlando Magic's 111-108 win over Michael Jordan and the host Chicago Bulls in March 1992. The Magic went 21-61 that year, while the Bulls finished 67-15 and won the NBA title. A 41-point fourth quarter helped Orlando overcome a 16-point deficit.

This game was far more evenly matched on the court, and the Blazers were even leading for much of the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves did have a chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds down 107-105, but a Kyle Anderson layup attempt went over the backboard and out of bounds, effectively ending the game.

The Blazers' top-six scorers this year did not play in this game: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkić, Anfernee Simons, Cam Reddish and Josh Hart, who was traded to the New York Knicks in February.

Portland has pretty much packed it in at this point with the postseason out of reach. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were fully healthy, fighting for a playoff spot and playing at home.

None of that mattered as the Blazers overcame their on-paper shortcoming to defeat a reeling Minnesota team that's now lost three straight to fall to 39-40 and ninth in the Western Conference.