Lakers' LeBron James Ties Jason Kidd for 4th-Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is already the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, and he's making his way up another list as well.

During Sunday's 134-109 win against the Houston Rockets, James tied Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for the fourth-most triple-doubles in a career, recording his 107th:

Prior to Sunday, James' last triple-double came on Jan. 31 in an overtime win against the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old entered the matchup against Houston averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season.

Next up on the list for James to chase is Magic Johnson, who has 138 career triple-doubles, with Oscar Robertson sitting second with 181. Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, James' former teammate, is the league's all-time leader with 198.