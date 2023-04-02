Bulls' Andre Drummond Talks Mental Health: 'It's OK to Feel. It's OK to Be Emotional'

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls veteran center Andre Drummond has rejoined the team after taking a one-game respite to address his mental health.

On Sunday, Drummond offered an encouraging message while speaking to reporters.

"That superhero cape we have on has to come off at some point," he said. "It's OK to ask for help. It's OK to feel. It's OK to be emotional."

Drummond also opened up about his situation, explaining that he needed some time away before he felt like he could contribute to Chicago's postseason push.

"I had to take some time away to really clear my mind and address some things that I'd been neglecting for awhile. And I feel OK," he said. "I obviously still have a lot of work to do with my mental. But we have a job to do. And that's to win basketball games and get to the playoffs."

Last Tuesday, Drummond tweeted that he was changing his phone number, deleting social media and transferring control of his profiles to his management team in an effort to focus on his mental health:

The 29-year-old returned to the Bulls in Friday's 121-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets, recording six points and 11 rebounds in 14 minutes of action. He played seven minutes in Sunday's 128-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and posted two points and three rebounds.

With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Bulls (38-40) are firmly entrenched in the play-in tournament with the possibility of climbing from their current 10th-place position with four games left in the regular season.

Chicago will look to keep the momentum going on Tuesday when the team hosts the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks (38-39).