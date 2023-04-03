Luka Dončić's Mavs Called Out by Fans as Play-In Hopes Take Hit vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Luka Dončić's Mavs Called Out by Fans as Play-In Hopes Take Hit vs. Trae Young, HawksApril 3, 2023
Luka Dončić and the Mavericks fell to the Atlanta Hawks 132-130 in an overtime loss Sunday that will serve as a near-fatal blow to Dallas' hopes of making the playoffs.
Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 25 points, while Trae Young recorded 12 assists in Atlanta's extra-time victory.
Kyrie Irving marked his fourth 40-point game of the season, while Dončić put up 22, but the Mavs continued a season-ending downward skid that threatens to derail their 2023 playoff plans.
Fans expressed frustration with the performance from Dončić, who recorded zero points during overtime and missed a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.
Others defended the Mavs' leading scorer, who entered the loss with an average of 32.9 points per game. Sunday's loss marks just the eighth time this season Dončić has recorded fewer than 23 points.
As of the game's end, the Mavericks trail the Thunder by one game for the final spot in the West for the 2023 play-in round. Oklahoma City owns the tiebreaker.
With three games remaining, Dallas now nearly needs to win out, while the Thunder fold, in order to make it to its 83rd game of the season.
Knowing that made Sunday night a tough loss for fans hoping to see the Mavs in the postseason.
Jett Beachum @JetthroTV
The Dallas Mavericks fall to Atlanta in OT 132-120 <br><br>It would take a Christmas miracle for the Mavs to make the play-in tournament. Cancun might be a better gift for everyone involved anyway <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a>
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
FINAL: Hawks 132 Mavs 130<br><br>Dallas is officially in the endgame. If OKC wins their game against the Suns tonight, the Mavs will have to win their final three games AND the Thunder or Wolves will have to lose ALL of theirs because the Mavs lost the tiebreakers. Otherwise theyre out
Fans from other Western Conference teams were not quite as disappointed about the news that they might not be seeing Dallas in the postseason.
The Mavericks play again Wednesday when they take on the Sacramento Kings in one of their final chances to reclaim the No. 10 seed.