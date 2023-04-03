X

    Luka Dončić's Mavs Called Out by Fans as Play-In Hopes Take Hit vs. Trae Young, Hawks

    Julia StumbaughApril 3, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 18: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks and De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first quart at American Airlines Center on January 18, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Luka Dončić and the Mavericks fell to the Atlanta Hawks 132-130 in an overtime loss Sunday that will serve as a near-fatal blow to Dallas' hopes of making the playoffs.

    Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 25 points, while Trae Young recorded 12 assists in Atlanta's extra-time victory.

    Kyrie Irving marked his fourth 40-point game of the season, while Dončić put up 22, but the Mavs continued a season-ending downward skid that threatens to derail their 2023 playoff plans.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Mavs are 3-10 over their last 13 games. 😬 <a href="https://t.co/dGzLNN5aCP">pic.twitter.com/dGzLNN5aCP</a>

    Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

    Luka and Kyrie have played 15 games together for the Dallas.<br><br>The Mavs are now 4-11.

    Fans expressed frustration with the performance from Dončić, who recorded zero points during overtime and missed a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Luka vs. the Hawks tonight:<br><br>38% from the field<br>25% from three<br>5 turnovers<br><br>Yikes… <a href="https://t.co/dcceXg00il">pic.twitter.com/dcceXg00il</a>

    Matt Petersen @TheMattPetersen

    If Luka and the Mavs miss a 10-team postseason in the worst Western Conference since 1984, he deserves every ounce of criticism guys like Booker, LaVine and Towns have ever received.

    Others defended the Mavs' leading scorer, who entered the loss with an average of 32.9 points per game. Sunday's loss marks just the eighth time this season Dončić has recorded fewer than 23 points.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    People crawling out of the cracks to crap on Luka but the reality is this season was a mess for many reasons. Not on Kyrie either. Him and Kyrie need an offseason and more time to gel if that's ever going to look great and the team needs EVERYONE to compete on defense.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    An indication that defense just might be the problem for Dallas: The Mavs are now 2-4 in games when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 60+ points, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>.

    As of the game's end, the Mavericks trail the Thunder by one game for the final spot in the West for the 2023 play-in round. Oklahoma City owns the tiebreaker.

    With three games remaining, Dallas now nearly needs to win out, while the Thunder fold, in order to make it to its 83rd game of the season.

    Knowing that made Sunday night a tough loss for fans hoping to see the Mavs in the postseason.

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    The Mavericks lose to the Hawks in OT... 11-seed, out of the play-in tournament... they're in deep trouble...

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    Mavericks lose. Going to need help to get in the play-in and are just about locked in at the 9/10 game if they do get it.

    Jett Beachum @JetthroTV

    The Dallas Mavericks fall to Atlanta in OT 132-120 <br><br>It would take a Christmas miracle for the Mavs to make the play-in tournament. Cancun might be a better gift for everyone involved anyway <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    FINAL: Hawks 132 Mavs 130<br><br>Dallas is officially in the endgame. If OKC wins their game against the Suns tonight, the Mavs will have to win their final three games AND the Thunder or Wolves will have to lose ALL of theirs because the Mavs lost the tiebreakers. Otherwise theyre out

    Fans from other Western Conference teams were not quite as disappointed about the news that they might not be seeing Dallas in the postseason.

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    Hawks just beat the Mavs lol

    The Mavericks play again Wednesday when they take on the Sacramento Kings in one of their final chances to reclaim the No. 10 seed.