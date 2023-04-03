Luka Dončić's Mavs Called Out by Fans as Play-In Hopes Take Hit vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Luka Dončić and the Mavericks fell to the Atlanta Hawks 132-130 in an overtime loss Sunday that will serve as a near-fatal blow to Dallas' hopes of making the playoffs.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 25 points, while Trae Young recorded 12 assists in Atlanta's extra-time victory.

Kyrie Irving marked his fourth 40-point game of the season, while Dončić put up 22, but the Mavs continued a season-ending downward skid that threatens to derail their 2023 playoff plans.

Fans expressed frustration with the performance from Dončić, who recorded zero points during overtime and missed a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

Others defended the Mavs' leading scorer, who entered the loss with an average of 32.9 points per game. Sunday's loss marks just the eighth time this season Dončić has recorded fewer than 23 points.

As of the game's end, the Mavericks trail the Thunder by one game for the final spot in the West for the 2023 play-in round. Oklahoma City owns the tiebreaker.

With three games remaining, Dallas now nearly needs to win out, while the Thunder fold, in order to make it to its 83rd game of the season.

Knowing that made Sunday night a tough loss for fans hoping to see the Mavs in the postseason.

Fans from other Western Conference teams were not quite as disappointed about the news that they might not be seeing Dallas in the postseason.

The Mavericks play again Wednesday when they take on the Sacramento Kings in one of their final chances to reclaim the No. 10 seed.