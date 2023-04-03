SDSU's Lamont Butler: Late Sister Asasha Was 'with Me' During Buzzer-Beater vs. FAU

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As he watched his buzzer-beating shot rip through the net on Saturday night to send San Diego State to its first national championship game, Lamont Butler couldn't help but feel a bit of divine intervention at that moment.

And it was huge for his whole family for so many reasons.

Asasha Lache Hall, Butler's sister, was shot and killed in January 2022. He felt her presence with him throughout the Aztec's win over FAU, especially when he became an NCAA tournament hero.

"I think about her every day," Butler said. "Ever since she passed. She was one of my biggest supporters, and I know she's up there happy right now, watching me play the game that I love. And I think she was with me with that shot. She probably guided the ball in a little bit. I miss her, and I'm just happy I'm able to do this for her."

After taking some time to grieve his sister's death, Butler decided to commit himself more to the sport he loves, finding solace in basketball and the SDSU program that gave him the necessary time to heal.

And after celebrating with his teammates and coach Brian Dutcher, he had the incredible opportunity to drink in the moment with nearly 20 of his friends and family, who all made the trip to Houston for the Final Four.

He got a chance to spend time with his father, Lamont Butler Sr., and the rest of his loved ones in the hotel later that night.

"This is who I do it for, so I just love being with them, and it was just a great moment," Butler said.

It'll be a happy moment that Butler's family won't soon forget either, regardless of what happens in the national championship game against UConn on Monday, finding joy and happiness in the face of a tragedy.