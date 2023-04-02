Zach LaVine, Bulls' Dramatic 23-Point Rally vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies Stuns Fans

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite trailing by 23 points in the first half, the Chicago Bulls fought back and defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-107.

The Bulls were led offensively by Zach LaVine, who had 36 points and nine assists in 35 minutes, and DeMar DeRozan, who had 31 points and seven assists in 34 minutes.

Coby White was next for the Bulls with 19 points, with Nikola Vučević scoring 13.

The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr, who contributed 31 points, while Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 21 and 17, respectively.

Trailing by 15 at halftime, a 40-point third quarter ascended Chicago to the lead, and a 35-point fourth quarter sealed the victory. The result delighted Bulls fans and frustrated Grizzlies fans, and it left most fans who flipped the game off early very confused.

The win put the Bulls in excellent position to make the play-in tournament, as they would get there via losses from Indiana, Washington and Orlando.

The Bulls also pull within a 0.5 game of the Atlanta Hawks for the ninth seed and one game behind the Toronto Raptors for the eighth seed.

Chicago (38-40) will get a chance to gain ground against the Hawks (38-39) when the teams face off at the United Center on Tuesday night.