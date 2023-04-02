UConn's Jordan Hawkins: I'll Be 100% for NCAA Championship Game vs. SDSU amid Illness

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jordan Hawkins isn't expecting to encounter any issues as it relates to UConn's national title matchup with San Diego State.

"I will be 100 percent on Monday," he told reporters.

The sophomore guard suffered from an illness leading up to the Huskies' 72-59 Final Four win over Miami. He started that game and finished with 13 points and three rebounds in 26 minutes.

Hawkins said he thought he was suffering from food poisoning because of bad calamari he ate.

"I love calamari, too," he said. "I don't think I'm gonna ever eat it again. Yeah… yeah, never again."

Hawkins is averaging 16.2 points and shooting 38.6 percent from three-point territory this season. He has been excellent throughout the NCAA tournament, putting together 20-point scoring efforts against Arkansas in the Sweet 16 and then again in the Elite Eight against Gonzaga.

While Hawkins suited up against Miami, he was probably still dealing with some of the effects from his illness. He came in below both his average minutes (29.4) and shot attempts (12.1) per game.

Having a full day off plus the hours before Monday's 9:20 p.m. ET tip should help him feel more like his usual self.

UConn will certainly need Hawkins at 100 percent in the title game. San Diego State is 24th in scoring defense (63.1 points per game) and ranks fourth in KenPom.com's adjusted defense.