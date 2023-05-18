Report: Ben Simmons Seen with 'Complete Change' in Focus; 'Engaged with' Injury Rehab

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is reportedly taking positive steps in his rehab from a back injury that cut his 2022-23 season short.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, a source familiar with Simmons' situation said: "The group around Ben has noticed a complete change in Ben's focus and mentality [through] this rehab and how he has attacked it and engaged with everything."

The three-time NBA All-Star's agent, Bernie Lee, added: "Ben has been cleared to progress to his next stage of his rehab and is progressing really well. And we remain very excited about his ability to return to form next year."

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed on March 28 that Simmons would miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Nets had said four days earlier he was out indefinitely because of a nerve impingement in his back.

The injury was a fitting end to a season in which Simmons' career continued going backward.

Brooklyn was hopeful the 6'10" playmaker might slowly rediscover the skill that made him such an effective two-way player. Instead, he averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Without being directly critical of Simmons' output, Vaughn provided a damning assessment in February when he laid out ways the team might be able to use the point guard before explaining why those approaches were challenging.

Simmons still has two years and $78.2 million remaining on his contract. His deal looked like a sunk cost before he suited up for Brooklyn, and this past season has erased any doubt.

The only real uncertainty as to his Nets career might be whether the team buys him out or includes enough sweeteners to facilitate a trade. It's tough to see where he fits into the organization's long-term plans beyond that.

Despite that, indications from Lee and other sources are that Simmons is hard at work to be healthy and productive for the Nets in 2023-24 should they keep him in the fold.