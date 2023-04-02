Iowa's Caitlin Clark Ranked in NCAAW Top 10 NIL Value Ahead of Championship vs. LSU

G Fiume/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark figures to have lucrative senior year thanks to her performance in Iowa's run to the 2023 national championship game.

On3 values Clark's NIL at $192,000, which is the ninth-highest in women's basketball. Nike, Topps and Buick are among the companies with whom she has signed.

The 6'0" guard isn't the only star who figures to cash in on the heels of the NCAA Division I women's tournament. LSU's Flau'jae Johnson ($669,000) and Angel Reese ($392,000) are fourth and sixth, respectively, in On3's NIL valuation.

Johnson might be the biggest crossover star in women's basketball. She signed an endorsement deal with Puma in September ahead of her freshman season, and she has a burgeoning music career under the Roc Nation label.

With Clark, there will be plenty of intrigue as it relates to her NIL earnings and how it shapes her future on the court.

The 21-year-old could make the jump to the WNBA in 2024, or she could use the extra year of eligibility she received amid the COVID-19 pandemic to put off going pro until 2025.

Per Her Hoop Stats, a rookie-scale contract would pay Clark a total of $338,056 over four seasons. Even when factoring in her off-court earnings, a fifth year at Iowa might be far more lucrative than suiting up for a WNBA team.

If Aliyah Boston is any indication, that scenario may not come to pass. The South Carolina star ranked 15th on the list but announced Saturday she's heading to the WNBA.