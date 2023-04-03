Giants' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's hard not to like what the New York Giants have done this offseason. After making it to the divisional round of the 2022 playoffs, New York locked up quarterback Daniel Jones, franchise-tagged running back Saquon Barkley and improved what was one of the league's most underwhelming receiving corps a season ago.

New York re-signed wideouts Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, added receivers Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder and traded for tight end Darren Waller.

The Giants will now look to continue improving their roster in this month's draft. While they'll likely do so by using draft selections—New York has 10 of them, including the 25th overall pick—the Waller acquisition shows that general manager Joe Schoen isn't afraid to make a splash via the trade market.

With this in mind, let's examine three hypothetical trades New York could consider during draft weekend.

