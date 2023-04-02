Roman Reigns on Potential WWE Retirement: Could 'Definitely Push to 45 If I Wanted'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Roman Reigns sees a future where he isn't leaving WWE behind anytime soon.

The world champion told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani he might continue competing "at this pace" into his mid-40s "as long as it makes sense."

"I'll be 38 in a couple of months," he said at the 12:33 mark. "I still feel like I could probably push to definitely 45 if I wanted to. I don't need to."

Reigns explained how chasing more accolades, such as extending his 944-day title reign into 1,500 days or more, or an engaging rivalry would provide ample incentive for him to remain within the WWE frame.

The Tribal Chief has already significantly limited his in-ring workload. He has maintained a steady presence on WWE programming each week, but his WrestleMania 39 encounter with Cody Rhodes will be his fourth televised match of 2023.

Reigns could maintain that schedule for a long time if he wanted. Brock Lesnar, who turns 46 in July, has basically been doing the same thing ever since he returned to the company in 2012.

Once WrestleMania is out of the way, Reigns could become scarce. Losing to Rhodes and breaking up The Bloodline would be a good way to write him off television for a while.

But it appears any hiatus would only be temporary, and that's welcome news for fans who have watched Reigns put in the best work of his career over the past year.

