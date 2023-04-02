Roman Reigns: 'Don't Really Know' If The Rock Match Was Close for WWE WrestleMania 39

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Roman Reigns didn't provide many specific details about how close a WrestleMania 39 match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was during an interview with Ariel Helwani (six-minute mark).

"I don't really know, that's more of a Heyman thing," Reigns said in regards to his special counsel, Paul Heyman. "Some of the stuff, I don't necessarily want on my plate. So that's why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through things, fill through the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about."

There was no shortage of speculation about a potential matchup leading up to WrestleMania 39.

In January, Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News noted it seemed to be in the works when Reigns called his cousin out during a WWE live event and there was talk that a return to WWE for The Rock was in the works.

For his part, the Rock took to Twitter to wish Reigns good luck at WrestleMania 39 and notably had something of a tease when he said "Who knows? Maybe, just maybe down the road, I'll see you in person. I'll just leave it at that":

Reigns will instead face Cody Rhodes as he looks to defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

