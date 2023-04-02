SDSU vs. UConn 2023: Odds Advice and Key Player Predictions for Championship

0 of 3

The UConn Huskies have been the most dominant team in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Danny Hurley's team is a victory over the San Diego State Aztecs away from finishing one of the best title runs in recent memory.

Connecticut produced its fifth straight double-digit win Saturday. The dominance led to UConn being a significant favorite on the point spread for Monday's national championship game.

San Diego State's run to the title game has been dictated by defense and its ability to finish off tight games.

The Aztecs won consecutive one-point games at the free-throw line and on a buzzer-beater to reach the title game. The 71-point concession to the Florida Atlantic Owls was their biggest point total allowed in the NCAA tournament.

Brian Dutcher's side can beat UConn with its defensive excellence, but if Monday's contest turns into a high-scoring affair, it may have trouble keeping up with the Huskies.