NHL Playoff Standings 2023: Latest Picture, Projected Bracket and Races to Watch

Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The primary race to watch in the East is between Florida, Pittsburgh and the other few teams trying to stay alive in the wild-card race.

Pittsburgh dropped out of the playoff spot on Saturday after a 4-3 loss to the Bruins, who captured the Presidents' Trophy on Thursday.

The Penguins' inability to win on home ice opened the door for the Panthers to move one point ahead through a 7-0 thrashing of Columbus.

Pittsburgh is still in decent shape to enter the postseason as a wild-card team alongside the New York Islanders.

The Penguins have a game in hand over the Panthers and they play an easier schedule. Four of their final six contests come against teams outside playoff positions, including Sunday's home contest with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sidney Crosby and Co. finish with the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets. They need three wins from those games plus a result or two versus the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild.

Florida plays three straight games against teams beneath it in the wild-card race. The Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals will be playing desperate to try and gain some ground on the Panthers.

Buffalo has two games in hand on Florida, but it has to do something in those extra contests to be considered a threat. The Sabres visit Florida on Tuesday and play four of their final six games on the road.

A three-game run against the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division could be Buffalo's undoing.

Ottawa and Washington need to avoid any losses and have Florida, Pittsburgh and Buffalo lose multiple games to have a serious chance of earning the second wild-card spot.

All of the effort put into chasing the No. 2 wild-card spot could be worthless since that team would face the Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.