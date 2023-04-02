Bobby Lashley Accepts KSI's Challenge After Logan Paul Spot at WWE WrestleMania 39

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Two-time WWE champion Bobby Lashley is ready to "step up" to face KSI at WrestleMania 39.

He took to Twitter to reveal as much after the YouTube star issued a challenge:

Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News noted Lashley didn't have a fight for WrestleMania 39 after intended opponent Bray Wyatt needed to step away because of an injury concern. Yet Lashley has some momentum on his side after winning the Andre The Giant Battle Royale on Friday Night Smackdown.

KSI is coming off a surprising appearance during the match between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Perhaps there will be some fireworks between KSI and Lashley during the second night of the event.

