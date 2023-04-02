Australian F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Tops Lewis Hamilton to Win Race

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Everything about Sunday's Australian Grand Prix was unpredictable.

Except the result.

Max Verstappen continued his early season dominance with a victory at the Albert Park Circuit, giving the Red Bull driver two wins and a second-place finish in the first three races of the season. He was joined by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso on the podium.

Verstappen earned a win in a race that was defined by chaos.

It was the first Formula 1 race in the sport's history to feature three red flags, two of which led to the race finishing behind the safety car.

The first of these red flags was brought out on Lap seven, following a spin by Williams driver Alex Albon. The Thai driver was in sixth at the time, but after getting beached in the gravel and bringing gravel onto the track, the stewards faced no alternative but to throw a red flag.

Kevin Magnussen made contact with the wall on Lap 53 of 58, which brought out the second red flag in that sequence. Verstappen maintained his lead on the Lap 57 restart, but Carlos Sainz's battle with Alonso for third place led to a larger accident that involved the two Alpine cars and more behind the leader.

Sainz was issued a five-second penalty for the collision, further exacerbating Ferrari's struggles to open the season. He finished in 12th place, while teammate Charles Leclerc did not finish at all following beaching the car at turn three on Lap one.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries, Williams' Logan Sargeant, Haas' Magnussen and Mercedes' George Russell also registered DNFs for the race.

After the red flag from the final incident, there weren't enough remaining laps to finish the race without the safety car.

Verstappen wasn't the only one who impressed, as Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez maneuvered from a pit-lane start into fifth.

Hamilton also made history as the first driver to finish on the podium in 17 straight seasons:

But the day belonged to Verstappen, who now leads the Drivers championship race with 69 points. Pérez is next with 54, while Alonso (45), Hamilton (38) and Sainz (20) round out the top five.

Red Bull leads the Constructors championship with 123 points, well ahead of second-place Aston Martin's 65.