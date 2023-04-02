NCAA Championship Game 2023: Early Preview for San Diego State vs. UConn

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Aside from Lamont Bulter hitting an instant classic buzzer-beater to complete the fifth-largest comeback in Final Four history, the Aztecs got to this point with a gritty defense and some great late-game execution.

The Aztecs rank fourth in the country in Bart Torvik's defensive efficiency ratings, directly translating into their tournament run. Top overall seed Alabama was one of the favorites to win the tournament, but San Diego State's defense held them to 32.4 percent shooting from the floor in the Sweet 16.

Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller was especially frustrated by San Diego State's defense. He shot 3-of-19 from the floor and scored just nine points.

The Aztecs defense has allowed them to survive despite an offense that hasn't been on fire throughout the tournament. It's been different players who have stepped up throughout the run.

Brian Dutcher's team has had four different leading scorers in five games. Matt Bradley—who is the only player to lead them in scoring twice—had just eight points combined against Creighton and Alabama.

It might seem cliche, but this is a team that has thrived off outhustling opponents and playing with poise under pressure. They've won six straight games when trailing at the half, per ESPN Stats & Info. That includes the Elite Eight matchup with Creighton and the Final Four contest with Florida Atlantic.

They trailed 40-33 at the half and didn't take the lead until the buzzer-beater, leaving them looking for one more win on Monday.