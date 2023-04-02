SDSU's Lamont Butler Breaks Down 'Unbelievable' Final Four Buzzer-Beater vs. FAU

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lamont Butler finished with just nine points in San Diego State's Final Four win over FAU on Saturday night. But his last shot may have been the biggest one of his basketball life as he hit a buzzer-beater to send the Aztecs to the national championship game on Monday.

His mid-range jumper sent NRG Stadium into bedlam as SDSU made a furious comeback in the second half to make its first title game appearance in program history.

The junior guard wrote himself into March Madness lore with his heroics.

While talking with CBS after the game, an elated Butler broke down the biggest shot of the night with a few simple words, speaking to how the entire Aztecs fanbase is feeling at the moment.

"I hit it, and I'm happy," Butler said.

As the No. 5 seed in the South Region, San Diego State's run to the championship game has been one of the most unlikely of the tournament, having to take out top overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16.

They Aztecs await the winner of the UConn and Miami matchup, who will likely be the favorite going into the championship game.