Midnight Strikes for Cinderella FAU, SDSU's Dream Lives After Stunning Buzzer-Beater

Florida Atlantic wasn't supposed to be here.

Yes, the Owls put together a fantastic regular season, rattling off 31 victories and sweeping Conference USA championships before landing a No. 9 seed in the 2023 men's NCAA tournament. Given that success, FAU cannot be described as an inconceivable Final Four team. More accurately, the Owls were an unlikely, fairy-tale story.

Cinderella wasn't supposed to lose that way, either.

Not after winning four previous games—the first-ever March Madness victories in program history—by a combined 19 points. Not after leading for what will be remembered as 31 minutes and 42 seconds of exhilarating, devastating action in a 72-71 loss to San Diego State.

The cruel, charming juxtaposition of the Big Dance is encapsulated in a singular moment: Lamont Butler's magnificent buzzer-beater sent FAU into misery—and it vaulted SDSU to the national championship.

Nearly four decades ago, the NCAA tournament began its modern era with an iconic story. Back in 1985—the year the field expanded to 64 teams—eighth-seeded Villanova stormed to a national title that remains the most improbable run in March Madness history.

FAU looked destined for a shot at supplanting Villanova as the most accomplished Cinderella ever. Although SDSU raced out to an early nine-point lead, the Owls recovered and built a 14-point advantage in the second half.

Never before had a ninth seed or worse won a Final Four game. It appeared the Owls would become the first of nine programs to secure that elusive victory in a national semifinal.

To the very end, that feeling held true.

San Diego State stormed back midway through the second half, turning a contest on the verge of a blowout into a hard-fought showdown for the last nine minutes. At no point, however, did the Aztecs actually take the lead—not until Butler plastered himself onto NCAA tournament highlight reels for approximately forever.

Even then, as the final seconds rolled off the clock, FAU seemingly had the upper hand.

With 7.5 ticks remaining and FAU up 71-70, Butler received a pass around 65 feet from the basket. He sprinted toward the lane, but FAU's Nick Boyd eliminated a path to the hoop. Butler stopped near the end line, crossed over between his legs—three seconds—dribbled to the left—two seconds—and hadn't created much space.

But it—one second—was enough.

The buzzer echoed through NRG Stadium, Butler's shot splashed through the net and FAU's dream season ended with a nightmare.

Rather than breaking a trend and furthering NCAA tournament history, the Owls suddenly were forced to settle with being a fun Cinderella story that ended in a familiar place.

Meanwhile, as the ball drifted toward the rim, the mood around the Aztecs was of simmering heartache. They'd started fast but failed to sustain it. They'd been close to FAU for nine minutes, but not close enough.

San Diego State wasn't supposed to win this game.

The Aztecs surrendered 40-plus points in the opening half for only the third time all season. Leading scorer Matt Bradley raced out to 11 quick points, then didn't score for more than 22 minutes. Darrion Trammell, the South Regional MVP, mustered five points on 2-of-8 shooting.

The two-point favorite wasn't supposed to win that way, either.

Not after wasting five potential go-ahead possessions during the last four minutes. Not after missing a three, a two and 3-of-4 free throws with two turnovers, scoring a single point in those clutch moments.

However, the Aztecs' ordinarily suffocating defense made its return at the perfect moment. They limited FAU to just six points on a 2-of-7 shooting mark and forced four turnovers in the last 7:46 of the game, carving an unexpected but necessary path for Butler's heroics.

Butler's shot doubles as a bit of catharsis for a program that dreamed of this moment in 2020 but never had an opportunity to chase its vision of a national title. That season, the 30-2 Aztecs would've been a top-two seed.

While the disappointment of the unknown from 2020 may linger, the intensity of that sting will be lighter.

No longer will an asterisk follow San Diego State. Even as those what-if fantasies won't completely disappear, the team that could've been—one viewed as the nation's sixth-best squad, according to KenPom—can willingly take a backseat to the team that actually did.

The team, finally, with a chance to win a national title.

San Diego State will again need its outstanding defense on that championship stage. On paper, SDSU isn't built to win a back-and-forth showdown that creeps much higher than the 70s. The opponent, whether it's Connecticut or Miami, will be an offensive-driven group.

But the Aztecs, despite all of the factors that leaned in FAU's favor, managed to find a way Saturday night. They broke Cinderella's heart to continue chasing their own magical dream.

San Diego State isn't supposed to be there.

One legendary shot later, though, the Aztecs are a single win away from a national championship.