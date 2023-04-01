Bruins Set Single-Season Franchise Points Record with 123 After Win over Penguins

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

In a season full of milestones, the Boston Bruins just set another.

In a matinee matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Bruins emerged with a 4-3 win for their 59th victory of the season. It increased the team's point total to 123, breaking the franchise regular-season record for most points. The previous record was set in the 1970-71 season when the Bruins finished 57-14-7 and had 121 points.

This is the second consecutive game in which the Bruins surpassed a record set by that 1970-71 team, as Thursday's overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets gave them a franchise-best 58th win.

The Bruins are within striking distance of some league records as well. The most points in an NHL season belong to the 1976-77 Montréal Canadiens, who had 132. The Bruins need nine of a possible 12 points in their final six games to tie that record, a mark the team is on pace to hit.

The league record for wins is 62, set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and tied by the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins need to win four of their final six games to break that record.