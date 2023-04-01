Heat's Bam Adebayo Won't Play vs. Mavericks Because of Hip Injury

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat will be without big man Bam Adebayo for Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Adebayo was questionable going into Saturday with a hip contusion and now joins a list of players, including Nikola Jović, who will not be suiting up for the game. Kyle Lowry remains questionable. The Mavericks, who are in 11th place in the Western Conference, only have one player on the injury report, Frank Ntilikina, who is questionable.

Adebayo played 35 minutes in the Heat's previous contest, a 101-92 loss to the New York Knicks. He contributed nine points and 11 rebounds in the game and is averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 35.2 minutes across 72 games in 2022-23. He was selected to his second career All-Star Game earlier this season and has steadily improved statistically since entering the league in 2017-18.

The Heat currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference at 40-37, trailing the sixth-place Brooklyn Nets by two games and leading the eighth-place Atlanta Hawks by two. If they were to hold this position in the standings, they would need to participate in the play-in tournament.

In addition to the game against the Mavericks, the Heat have remaining games against the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic. The Heat are looking to make their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.