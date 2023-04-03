Ranking the Top 5 Storylines for the NBA Season's Final Week

0 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Just seven days remain in the 2022-23 regular season, and after nearly seven months of basketball and its #Discourse, you might think there'd be very little left unsettled.

Except, you'd be wrong.

This year's closing kick is teeming with unresolved matters. From the play-in and playoff races to individual awards and honors, both sweeping parity and glorious chaos are reigning supreme.

Contrary to other seasons, many of which pre-date the play-in era, there is no shortage of important main themes and subplots to watch. To be honest, there's almost too much to watch, track, distill and rationalize. It can be overwhelming.

Fortunately, there's a ranking system for this high-stakes paralysis. It's this one.

Storylines will appear in order of increasing unpredictability, wide-openness and just good ol' general anarchy. These aren't the only topics worth tuning in for; not even close. They are, however, the most impactful of the yet-to-be-determined bunch.