Expert Picks for the 2023 Men's NCAA Championship Game

0 of 4

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez

The national championship for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament is set, and the fourth-seeded Connecticut Huskies will take on the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs for a shot at college basketball glory.

For only the second time in March Madness history, the championship will feature two teams seeded no higher than fourth. The only previous time came in 2014 when No. 7 UConn defeated No. 8 Kentucky.

Will the Huskies make it 2-for-2?

Or will San Diego State put an exclamation point on its spectacular March, bringing home the program's first-ever championship?

Bleacher Report's expert crew of David Kenyon, Kerry Miller and Joel Reuter each shared their prediction for Monday's game. Before that, though, we have viewing and betting information along with a recap of how SDSU and UConn have navigated the tourney.