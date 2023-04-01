WWE Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre's Contract Entering WrestleMania 39

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Drew McIntyre is getting ready for one of the most-anticipated matches at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday, but his long-term future with WWE looks to be uncertain.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the Scottish Warrior is in the final year of his contract, and the two sides "aren't even close" to agreeing on a new deal.

Johnson did note McIntyre's contract isn't set to expire "imminently," but the end is approaching at some point in 2023 unless they can work out an extension.

Since it sounds like there is still time for McIntyre and WWE to find common ground, fans don't need to be concerned about him potentially leaving.

If McIntyre did become a free agent, he could try to get WWE into a bidding war with All Elite Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling to drive up his price.

There's certainly no indication from how McIntyre is being booked that the creative team is worried about his departure. He is set to take on Sheamus and Gunther in a triple-threat match for the intercontinental championship on night two of WrestleMania.

McIntyre has been one of the top stars in WWE since returning to the promotion in 2017. He had a brief stint in NXT, including a three-month reign as NXT champion.

After returning from a torn bicep in April 2018, McIntyre was brought up to the main roster. He won the 2020 Royal Rumble and went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE title for the first time.

WrestleMania 39 will mark McIntyre's eighth time competing on the biggest WWE show of the year. He defeated Happy Corbin at last year's event.

