    Knicks' RJ Barrett Downplays Sideline Spat with Obi Toppin: 'We Squashed It'

    Adam WellsApril 1, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: RJ Barrett #9 talks with Obi Toppin #1 of the New York Knicks during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on October 04, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks' 130-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night was overshadowed by an argument between RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin in the third quarter.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Barrett downplayed the situation and said they "squashed it" right away.

    "We good," Barrett explained. "We see each other basically every day. You tell me that you haven't had an argument with a family member before. You know what I'm saying? You had an argument with a family member before. That was all it was. Right after the timeout, we squashed it."

    The incident occurred in front of the Knicks' bench during a timeout. Head coach Tom Thibodeau and a couple of assistant coaches separated both players, but the issue seemed to be over right away when they spoke on the court.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett started media availability hugging and saying they were brothers. Toppin said he didn't wanna talk about what happened on the bench because it's over with.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

