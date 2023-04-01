Knicks' RJ Barrett Downplays Sideline Spat with Obi Toppin: 'We Squashed It'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' 130-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night was overshadowed by an argument between RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin in the third quarter.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Barrett downplayed the situation and said they "squashed it" right away.

"We good," Barrett explained. "We see each other basically every day. You tell me that you haven't had an argument with a family member before. You know what I'm saying? You had an argument with a family member before. That was all it was. Right after the timeout, we squashed it."

The incident occurred in front of the Knicks' bench during a timeout. Head coach Tom Thibodeau and a couple of assistant coaches separated both players, but the issue seemed to be over right away when they spoke on the court.

