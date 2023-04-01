X

    Caitlin Clark Dazzles Fans, Draws Curry Comps as Iowa Shocks Aliyah Boston, No. 1 SC

    Francisco RosaApril 1, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MARCH 31: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts to a playa against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the semifinals of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Masterclass.

    That's the only way to describe what Caitlin Clark did in Iowa's 77-73 Final Four win against South Carolina on Friday night in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

    The crowd roared with each one of her 15 made shots en route to a second-consecutive 41-point performance to go along with eight assists and six rebounds as she cooked the defending national champions all night long and put an end to the dream of an undefeated season for the Gamecocks.

    Clark has been turning up the notch with each passing round of the tournament, dropping a 41-point triple-double in an Elite Eight win against Louisville, which had never been done before.

    No matter what South Carolina threw at her, Clark had the answer for everything, whether it be a 28-foot three-pointer, drive to the rim or finding a wide open teammate out of a double team.

    And now, she'll be taking her immense talents to the biggest stage of the sport as she has led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever national championship game where they'll take on LSU, who is also making its first title game appearance.

    It's been a historic and beyond special run for the national player of the year as she scored or assisted in every point in the fourth quarter to help seal the win, even as South Carolina made a hellish push for the lead late in the game.

    Twitter was in absolute shambles as it watched Clark make history.

    After snapping South Carolina's 42-game winning streak, the stage is set for an absolute battle between Clark and LSU's Angel Reese, who put up 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Tigers' win over Virginia Tech.

    Clark has captured the attention of the entire basketball world over the last few weeks and now she is one game away from becoming completely immortalized.

    She seems more than up for the challenge.