Raptors' Nick Nurse 'Gonna Take a Few Weeks to See Where I'm at' After Season Ends

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is unsure of his future with the franchise beyond the 2022-23 campaign.

Nurse told reporters ahead of Friday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers that he's going to take his time deciding on whether he wants to forge ahead as Toronto's head coach beyond this season.

Nurse said, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

"First of all, I think when this season gets done, we'll evaluate everything, and even personally, I'm gonna take a few weeks to see where I'm at, you know? Like you said, where my head's at. And just see how the relationship with the organization is and everything. It's been 10 years for me now, which is a pretty good run. I don't know, over those 10 years we got to be up there in number of wins with anybody in the league. I don't know even know where that is, but we've had a lot of big seasons.

"And then, right now, my head is to make this as long of a season as possible. This team needs playoff experience. So that is where I'm at right now ... finish out these six, see where we land, see if we can't creep up a spot or two in the standings, and then give them hell in the playoffs, see if we can get in a real series and take it from there."

Nurse added that he has not considered his future being somewhere other than Toronto after the 2022-23 campaign.

The 55-year-old has been with the franchise for 10 years. He has been head coach of the Raptors since the 2018-19 season and he served as an assistant for the franchise under Dwane Casey from 2013 to '18.

In his five seasons as Toronto's head coach, the team has gone 224-160 and has made three postseason appearances, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2019, where the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games.

However, the Raptors have struggled to a 38-38 record this season entering Friday's game against the Sixers. The team currently sits ninth in the Eastern Conference and isn't expected to contend for a title this year.

If Nurse and the Raptors part ways after this season, it will be interesting to see whether he retires or searches for another head coaching gig. He has been linked to the Houston Rockets, but there's been no indication that he would take that job.