WWE's Logan Paul Talks Potential Nate Diaz Boxing Match: 'I Think He's Ducking'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Logan Paul says he thinks former UFC star Nate Diaz is "running" from a potential fight with him.

When BT Sport's Ariel Helwani asked if he was close to having a boxing fight locked in for this year, Paul answered, "I thought it was. I think this guy might be running from me."

"This guy, I think he's ducking, because we have the sweetest deal for him, and he knows the type of numbers I'll bring in," Paul continued. "I'm not a quarter-million pay-per-view kind of fighter. You're going to get 750,000 to a million buys, and I'm an 0-1 YouTuber. Seems like an easy fight on paper, no?"

Later in the interview, Paul confirmed he was talking about 15-year UFC veteran Diaz.

Paul, who rose to fame on YouTube, last boxed almost two years ago during an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather.

By rule, the match had no official winner, but Mayweather dominated according to CompuBox's punch stats.

Before the match, Mayweather said it was "not a real fight for me. It's a real fight for him." Afterward, however, he gave Paul credit, saying "he's better than I thought he was."

"As far as with the big guys, the heavyweights? It's going to be hard," Mayweather said. "But he's a tough, rough competitor."

Now Paul says he's ready to return to the ring for the first time since this exhibition match, and he reports he had expected that return to be against Diaz until the agreement fell through. In January, Paul said he offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal, which would include a boxing fight and a MMA matchup under the Professional Fighters League.

Diaz, who is currently a free agent after his UFC contract expired in 2022, would mark Paul's first legitimate boxing opponent since he lost in a split decision to KSI in 2019.

KSI responded to Paul's comments on Twitter, suggesting that Diaz might want to fight Paul's brother instead. Jake Paul currently holds a 6-1 boxing record.

Paul says the fight with Diaz could potentially still take place.

"As far as I know, it's not dead, because we had to f--king offer him more money," Paul said. "It's like we're baiting this guy into fighting me. ... I was looking forward to that fight, then I got a call the other day and they said they didn't want to do it. It was almost done. I don't know."