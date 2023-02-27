Nate Diaz: Logan Paul 'Needs His Ass Beat' for Calling Out Tommy Fury Mid-Fight

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former UFC star Nate Diaz called out Logan Paul and said the YouTuber-turned-wrestler "needs his ass beat" after Paul was trash-talking Tommy Fury from the crowd Sunday.

Paul was interviewed in the middle of Fury's split-decision victory over Jake Paul—Logan's younger brother—and his comments drew the ire of Diaz (warning: tweet contains profanity):

Logan's tactic didn't work, as Fury handed Jake the first loss of his boxing career.

This isn't the first entry in the war of words between Diaz and the Paul family. In January, Jake challenged Diaz to a two-fight deal that would see them cross paths in a boxing ring and an MMA cage:

Although Logan has put on the boxing gloves for a trio of fights, he appears to have turned his attention elsewhere. The 27-year-old made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, and the company announced in June he had signed an official contract.

Unless Diaz is willing to make the transition to professional wrestling, he'll have to count on somebody else to deliver the beatdown that he believes Paul deserves.