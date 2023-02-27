X

    Nate Diaz: Logan Paul 'Needs His Ass Beat' for Calling Out Tommy Fury Mid-Fight

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 27, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: MMA fighter Nate Diaz (C) attends the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Former UFC star Nate Diaz called out Logan Paul and said the YouTuber-turned-wrestler "needs his ass beat" after Paul was trash-talking Tommy Fury from the crowd Sunday.

    Paul was interviewed in the middle of Fury's split-decision victory over Jake Paul—Logan's younger brother—and his comments drew the ire of Diaz (warning: tweet contains profanity):

    Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

    This guy needs his ass beat <br>And who let the spoiled lil bitch yell obnoxious shit during the fight ? <a href="https://t.co/6OrMsj8IRE">pic.twitter.com/6OrMsj8IRE</a>

    Logan's tactic didn't work, as Fury handed Jake the first loss of his boxing career.

    This isn't the first entry in the war of words between Diaz and the Paul family. In January, Jake challenged Diaz to a two-fight deal that would see them cross paths in a boxing ring and an MMA cage:

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    In this clip, Jake Paul says he has offered Nate Diaz a two fight deal: one fight in boxing and then 6 months later in MMA under the PFL banner <a href="https://t.co/vqzTvZ1ben">pic.twitter.com/vqzTvZ1ben</a>

    Although Logan has put on the boxing gloves for a trio of fights, he appears to have turned his attention elsewhere. The 27-year-old made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, and the company announced in June he had signed an official contract.

    Unless Diaz is willing to make the transition to professional wrestling, he'll have to count on somebody else to deliver the beatdown that he believes Paul deserves.

    Nate Diaz: Logan Paul 'Needs His Ass Beat' for Calling Out Tommy Fury Mid-Fight
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon