Hunter Dickinson's Top Landing Spots After Michigan Star Enters Transfer Portal

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hunter Dickinson is entering the transfer portal, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, and will immediately become one of the most sought-after players in the country.

We've seen how impactful transfers can be in recent years, with Miami's Nijel Pack, Texas' Marcus Carr and Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson all playing big roles on teams that made deep runs in the 2023 men's NCAA tournament.

Dickinson could be that type of difference-maker after earning All-Big Ten honors in each of his three years at Michigan. The 7'1" center averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season, shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range.

With two Sweet 16 trips and one Elite Eight already on his resume, Dickinson has the type of experience and production that every team could use going into the 2023-24 campaign. Here are some of the programs that could be fits to land the season-changing addition.

Kentucky

There was mutual interest between Kentucky and Dickinson out of high school, and that likely hasn't changed:

The Wildcats are once again adding an elite recruiting class, ranked No. 1 by 247Sports, with center Aaron Bradshaw likely to get minutes right away. However, lack of depth has been a significant issue for head coach John Calipari and Kentucky in recent years.

If star center Oscar Tshiebwe declares for the NBA draft, Dickinson can replace him and provide much-needed experience for what will otherwise be a young squad.

Considering Kentucky hasn't reached the second weekend of the NCAA tournament since 2019, the team could be aggressive in the transfer portal.

Georgetown

It's hard to imagine Dickinson wanting to be part of a rebuild after Georgetown finished 7-25 last season, but the team could be headed for a quick turnaround after hiring Providence coach Ed Cooley.

Dickinson starred at Dematha High School just outside of Washington, D.C., and may want to return close to home with a program that needs an immediate influx of talent.

Georgetown has a great history of elite centers between Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo, and Dickinson could be the next in line.

Maryland

This might be an awkward move for both sides.

Dickinson was mad at former Maryland coach Mark Turgeon for a limited recruiting push when he was in high school.

"I think he gave me the short end of the stick," he told Barstool Roundball Podcast in November (h/t Jeff Ermann of Inside MD Sports).

It led him to become somewhat of an enemy among Maryland fans over the past few years.

With that said, Turgeon is no longer at Maryland, and current head coach Kevin Willard would probably like to add another proven player to the lineup after reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season. Another chance for Dickinson to return home might be too good to pass up.

Duke

Dickinson received an offer from former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and even took an official visit before committing to Michigan. Even with Jon Scheyer now leading the team, there will likely be plenty of interest in the blue blood.

The Blue Devils had an up-and-down season in the first year under Scheyer, but they did win the ACC tournament title before going down in the round of 32.

With point guard Tyrese Proctor set to return in 2023-24 and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, Duke could be even more dangerous next season without any other additions.

With his experience and scoring ability in the post, Dickinson could be the key to put the team over the top.

Gonzaga

It's not easy to replace Drew Timme, but getting another proven high-scoring center would go a long way.

The Bulldogs are as close as there is to a lock to make the NCAA tournament each season, something that could be appealing to Dickinson after he missed the Big Dance this year. The center could also rack up a lot of points against WCC competition after battling through the Big Ten over the past three years.

Even without prior connections, it could be the best fit for both sides.