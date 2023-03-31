X

    Stephen Curry Says Warriors Can Win NBA Title Despite Season Having 'A Lot of Lows'

    Julia StumbaughMarch 31, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 28, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    With only five games remaining in the regular season, the defending champion Golden State Warriors have yet to clinch a spot in the NBA playoffs.

    Stephen Curry told Matt Steinmetz and Dayle Johnson on Friday's Steiny & Guru that he believes Golden State can contend for the 2023 title despite a season that's had "some highs, a lot of lows."

    "This year we've had guys in a lot of different roles, some newcomers," Curry said. "For us to be the champs and have to take everybody's best shot all year, some self-inflicted wounds, that we've had, games we should have won. With all that said, absolutely [we can make a run]."

    The Warriors have spent long stretches of the 2022-23 season alternating wins and losses while weathering injuries to their top players.

    Curry said being able to focus on one single opponent in the postseason will help the Warriors find the momentum that has been missing for most of this campaign.

    Ideally, that would involve bypassing the play-in round on their way into the postseason.

    "I feel like we are a team that's a force, and when we're locked in on the specific test of trying to beat a team four times in a playoff series—obviously we need to get there and finish this year strong and hopefully stay out of the play-in—that remains the same," Curry said.

    Currently sitting at the sixth seed in the West (40-37), the Warriors are slated to face the No. 3 Sacramento Kings in the first round.

    With the New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) and Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) nipping at their heels, Golden State will need to play a strong final five games of the season to hold onto the No. 6 spot and stay out of the play-in round.

    Curry and the Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs at home on Friday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m.