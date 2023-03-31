Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo Head-butts Blake Griffin, Ejected Late vs. Celtics

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Things got chippy late in Thursday's 140-99 blowout win by the Boston Celtics against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin got into a skirmish in which Antetokounmpo head-butted Griffin because of a hard foul. The 30-year-old was called for a flagrant-2 and was ejected from the game:

It's understandable that emotions were running high for the Bucks amid the demoralizing showing in front of their home fans at Fiserv Forum. The 41-point loss ties for the largest defeat of the season for Milwaukee.

At 55-22, the Bucks still maintain a two-game lead over the Celtics (53-24) for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee will look to bounce back on Sunday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, while Boston will host the Utah Jazz on Friday.