    Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo Head-butts Blake Griffin, Ejected Late vs. Celtics

    Doric SamMarch 31, 2023

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Things got chippy late in Thursday's 140-99 blowout win by the Boston Celtics against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin got into a skirmish in which Antetokounmpo head-butted Griffin because of a hard foul. The 30-year-old was called for a flagrant-2 and was ejected from the game:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Thanasis ejected after head-butting Blake Griffin 😳 <a href="https://t.co/gaQSIiFX59">pic.twitter.com/gaQSIiFX59</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JB really gave Blake his mask after the Thanasis head-butt 😂 <a href="https://t.co/AyymVWFpDI">pic.twitter.com/AyymVWFpDI</a>

    It's understandable that emotions were running high for the Bucks amid the demoralizing showing in front of their home fans at Fiserv Forum. The 41-point loss ties for the largest defeat of the season for Milwaukee.

    At 55-22, the Bucks still maintain a two-game lead over the Celtics (53-24) for first place in the Eastern Conference.

    Milwaukee will look to bounce back on Sunday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, while Boston will host the Utah Jazz on Friday.

