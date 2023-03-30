Joel Embiid on NBA MVP Race vs. Jokić, Giannis: 'I Don't Care If I Win It or Not'

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite plenty of fan debate, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid isn't focused on winning the NBA MVP award.

"I don't care if I win it or not," Embiid told reporters Wednesday. "I'm just focused on trying to win a championship and whatever happens, happens. If [I] win, great. If I don't win anything, I don't care."

The MVP race is extremely tight heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Embiid narrowly edged Nikola Jokić in a straw poll of MVP voters, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, although Jokić received more first-place votes. Giannis Antetokounmpo was just behind the duo in third place.

It comes after Embiid finished second to Jokić for the award in each of the last two years.

Though Embiid was seemingly pulling away for the 2022-23 award, he faced significant criticism for sitting in Monday's potential head-to-head battle. Jokić had 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists for the Denver Nuggets in the win over Philadelphia.

The 76ers star believes he has nothing to apologize for after missing the game.

"I don't care. Like I said, it's all about the playoffs," Embiid said. "I mean, if one game is gonna hurt anybody's chances, I guess everybody should be out of it—we all have bad games, guys miss matchups."

Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff spot, but the center is hoping for a deeper postseason run after losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The squad has been eliminated in the second round in four of the last five years.