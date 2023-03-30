X

    John Cena to Join PGA Tour 2K23 Video Game as Playable Golfer after WWE WrestleMania

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2023

    FILE- In this Sunday, April 6, 2014 file photo, John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. World-famous WWE wrestlers such as John Cena, Shaemus and champion Randy Orton are in Saudi Arabia for three days of matches in the capital Riyadh. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
    Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File

    Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena is coming to PGA Tour 2K23 as a playable character next month.

    On Thursday, 2K announced that the 16-time WWE world champion will be added to PGA Tour 2K23 as a playable character on April 7, joining NBA legends Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry as non-golfers who can be used in the game.

    2K @2K

    You didn't see this coming, John Cena will be a playable golfer in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PGATOUR2K23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PGATOUR2K23</a> on April 7 💪 <a href="https://t.co/M6hTFWJlPt">pic.twitter.com/M6hTFWJlPt</a>

    2K @2K

    Only John Cena can pull off this outfit 🧢 <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR2K?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PGATOUR2K</a> <a href="https://t.co/0UEj3H9DT9">pic.twitter.com/0UEj3H9DT9</a>

    John Cena @JohnCena

    Gambling is illegal at Bushwood, sir… and I never slice! <a href="https://t.co/eVpHwBmMzi">https://t.co/eVpHwBmMzi</a>

    PGA Tour 2K23 was released in October for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, and it features some of golf's top stars, including cover athlete Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

    In a press release, 2K noted that Cena will be decked out in red, white and blue attire in the game, and he will have plenty of "long-driving muscle."

    Cena is among the most popular and recognizable WWE Superstars of all time, and he has translated his star power seamlessly to the world of Hollywood, where is among the fastest-rising actors in the business.

    While the 45-year-old Cena is no longer a full-time wrestler, he is still deeply rooted in the world of WWE and makes appearances whenever he is able.

    That includes returning for a WrestleMania program with Austin Theory, who has taken shots at the leader of the Cenation for the past several months.

    John Cena to Join PGA Tour 2K23 Video Game as Playable Golfer after WWE WrestleMania
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    In the opening match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, Cena will look to take the U.S. title from Theory.

    It is unclear if Cena will make any additional WWE appearances in the weeks that follow WrestleMania, but for those in search of their Cena fix, playing as him in PGA Tour 2K23 will be an option beginning on April 7.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.