John Cena to Join PGA Tour 2K23 Video Game as Playable Golfer after WWE WrestleMania

Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena is coming to PGA Tour 2K23 as a playable character next month.

On Thursday, 2K announced that the 16-time WWE world champion will be added to PGA Tour 2K23 as a playable character on April 7, joining NBA legends Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry as non-golfers who can be used in the game.

PGA Tour 2K23 was released in October for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, and it features some of golf's top stars, including cover athlete Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

In a press release, 2K noted that Cena will be decked out in red, white and blue attire in the game, and he will have plenty of "long-driving muscle."

Cena is among the most popular and recognizable WWE Superstars of all time, and he has translated his star power seamlessly to the world of Hollywood, where is among the fastest-rising actors in the business.

While the 45-year-old Cena is no longer a full-time wrestler, he is still deeply rooted in the world of WWE and makes appearances whenever he is able.

That includes returning for a WrestleMania program with Austin Theory, who has taken shots at the leader of the Cenation for the past several months.

In the opening match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, Cena will look to take the U.S. title from Theory.

It is unclear if Cena will make any additional WWE appearances in the weeks that follow WrestleMania, but for those in search of their Cena fix, playing as him in PGA Tour 2K23 will be an option beginning on April 7.

